St Pete Kids and Kubs Softball League

Welcome to the Granddaddy of senior softball since 1930 and the World-Renowned Kids and Kubs. Our regular intraclub competitive season runs in full uniform from the last week in October through March.
If interested in joining the club, get an application at the field or request one through kidskubs@gmail.com. Complete the application with proof of age. Submit membership dues to an officer at the field or send them to the office listed above on the home page.
https://stpetekidsandkubs.com/
Welcome to the Granddaddy of senior softball since 1930 and the World-Renowned Kids and Kubs. Our regular intraclub competitive season runs in full uniform from the last week in October through March.
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend
Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.
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For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@TampaBay28.com