St. Pete Tacos and Tequila Festival 2026

We sample delicious tacos in the kitchen.
The 5th Annual St. Pete Tacos & Tequila Festival returns to Vinoy Park on January 17 & 18, 2026 for a waterfront weekend filled with tacos, tequila, and entertainment. FREE Early Entry! From 12-2pm! Enjoy 100+ taco options, craft margaritas and palomas, live music, lucha libre wrestling, mural artists, and 40+ arts & craft vendors. The festival also features a Taco-Eating Contest and the People’s Choice Taco Competition.

St. Pete Tacos & Tequila Festival: Vinoy Park – 701 Bayshore Dr NE, St. Petersburg, FL 33701 Saturday, January 17, 2026 | 12 PM – 8 PM Sunday, January 18, 2026 | 12 PM – 8 PM Website: https://www.stpetetacos.com [stpetetacos.com]

