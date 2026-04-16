Stageworks Theatre presents "The Meeting" April 17 - May 3, a gripping and imaginative drama that stages a fictional encounter between two of the most influential leaders of the Civil Rights Movement: Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcolm X. Set in 1965, the play brings these towering figures together for an intense, intimate, and deeply human conversation about justice, strategy, and the future of Black America. For tickets vist www.StageworksTheatre.org [stageworkstheatre.org].
Stageworks Theatre presents "The Meeting" April 17 - May 3, a gripping and imaginative drama that stages a fictional encounter between two of the most influential leaders of the Civil Rights Movement: Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcolm X. Set in 1965, the play brings these towering figures together for an intense, intimate, and deeply human conversation about justice, strategy, and the future of Black America. For tickets vist www.StageworksTheatre.org [stageworkstheatre.org].
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend
Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.
Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@TampaBay28.com