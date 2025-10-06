‘Stairway for Heroes’ Uses Golf to Help Veterans Heal and Connect

For Melvin Azofeifa, founder and executive director of Stairway for Heroes, golf was more than a game — it was a lifeline. After serving honorably in the U.S. Navy, Azofeifa experienced firsthand the challenges of returning to civilian life. The sport offered him healing, camaraderie, and renewed purpose, inspiring him to create an organization that could give fellow veterans the same opportunity.

Now in its second year, Stairway for Heroes supports veterans by providing golf clubs, lessons with PGA professionals, and opportunities to play year-round. Beyond improving skills on the course, the program builds confidence, relieves stress, and fosters a sense of community.

The nonprofit has already connected with nearly 20 veterans beginning lessons, alongside many more who regularly join scrambles and special events. By partnering with other organizations and inviting veterans to community gatherings, Stairway for Heroes creates a network of belonging both on and off the green.

Their next event, Clays for Heroes, takes place Friday, October 10 from 8am - 2pm at Tampa Bay Sporting Clays in Land O’ Lakes. Teams and individual spots are available, with sponsorship opportunities for supporters.

For more information, visit StairwayForHeroes.com or follow @Stairway4Heroes on social media.