Stay Smarter Than Scams: How to Keep Your Money Safe This Holiday Season

The holiday shopping season is here, and so are the scammers. The Financial Technology Association is leading a new “Smarter Than Scams” campaign to help protect Americans from costly mistakes.

We're discussing how to identify the warning signs and stay ahead of the latest holiday scams with Miranda Margowsky, Head of Communications for the Financial Technology Association.

For more information, visit SmarterThanScams.com.