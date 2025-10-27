Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Stay Smarter Than Scams: How to Keep Your Money Safe This Holiday Season

Miranda Margowsky of the Financial Technology Association shares tips from the “Smarter Than Scams” campaign to help shoppers spot warning signs and avoid holiday scams.
Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Financial Technology Association

The holiday shopping season is here, and so are the scammers. The Financial Technology Association is leading a new “Smarter Than Scams” campaign to help protect Americans from costly mistakes.

We're discussing how to identify the warning signs and stay ahead of the latest holiday scams with Miranda Margowsky, Head of Communications for the Financial Technology Association.

For more information, visit SmarterThanScams.com.

