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Stephanie Hayes Talks Spring Cleaning

Stephanie Hayes | Morning Blend
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Tampa Bay Times columnist Stephanie Hayes sits down with us to talk spring cleaning, plus some tips to make it easier to tackle all the tougher tasks in your Florida home.

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Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

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