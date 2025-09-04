Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Storm Pro Window and Door: Locally Made, Family Owned, and Built for Florida Homes

When it comes to protecting your home from Florida’s toughest weather, Storm Pro Window and Door brings decades of local expertise and a personal touch.

Family-owned and locally operated, the company is led by Shawn Therrien, who grew up in Tarpon Springs and started in the window business at just 18 years old.

Over the last 36 years, Shawn has gone from installer to business owner, mastering every step of the process. Together with Vice President Celena Therrien, the Storm Pro team is committed to delivering windows and doors that are locally sourced and made in Florida, specifically for Florida conditions.

For more information, visit StormProWindow-Door.com or call 813-749-6051. Right now, if you mention the Morning Blend, you can get $1,500 off.

