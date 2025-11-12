Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Storm Smart Introduces ‘Flood Smart’ Residential Flood Protection System

Storm Smart introduces Flood Smart, their newly developed residential flood mitigation system designed to help homeowners protect their properties.
Storm Smart | Morning Blend
Posted

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Storm Smart

Storm Smart introduces Flood Smart, their newly developed residential flood mitigation system designed to help homeowners protect their properties.

Developed by Storm Smart’s in-house innovation team, Flood Smart is custom-designed and site-engineered for each home to protect vulnerable openings from water intrusion. Permanently installed tracks make deployment quick and simple — panels can be inserted or removed within minutes before an approaching storm or flood event.

The product was inspired by recent severe weather events, including Hurricanes Ian and Milton, which brought devastating storm surge to Southwest Florida.

Homeowners can schedule a free in-home consultation by calling 866-60-SMART or visiting StormSmart.com.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@TampaBay28.com