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Straz Center announces new 2026-2927 Broadway Season

Broadway season is back and we break it all down.
Straz Center | Morning Blend
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www.strazcenter.org [strazcenter.org] Straz Center for the Performing Arts is delighted to announce the 2026-2027 Bank of America Broadway at Straz Center season. The schedule includes Buena Vista Social Club™, ‘Twas the Night Before … by Cirque Du Soleil, Death Becomes Her, The Great Gatsby, The Sound of Music, Boop!® The Musical, Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical and the return of Tampa’s most “popular” musical Wicked. In addition to the nine-show package, the season features the Florida premiere engagement of Oh, Mary! and encores of Hamilton and Jersey Boys.

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