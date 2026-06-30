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Straz Center Expansion is in Full Swing

We check in with Straz Center CEO Greg Holland about the current expansion project.
Straz Center Expansion | Morning Blen
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Straz Center is continuing its $100 million expansion and the Tampa Bay community has a lot to look forward to!

We turned to Straz President and CEO Greg Holland for an update and to get details on what is coming.

The expansion will provide more access for the community through free programming and performances spaces that don't require a ticket including a new outdoor stage.

It will also allow more room for education, military and arts and healing programs.

For more information, visit strazcenter.org

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