Straz Center presents the Fourth Annual Arts & Mind Village Convening on May 20, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. in TECO Theater.

In collaboration with Johns Hopkins University’s International Arts + Mind Lab and as an extension of the virtual Arts & Mind Village Chat, this event will create an engaging environment where scientists, researchers, and members of our community discuss the impact and actualization of the arts and healing.

Participants will explore the bridge connecting research provided by the scientific community and how that information can lead to practical application and actualization in the arts and healing community. Through a series of sessions, mini workshops, panelists with leaders of the arts and health community, we are empowered to embrace art more deeply as a vital part of health and wellbeing.

Registration for Arts & Mind Village Convening is $20 and required for entry: https://www.strazcenter.org/events/2526-season/community-engagement/arts-mind-village-convening-keynote/ [strazcenter.org] This event is supported in part by BayCare and the Division of Arts and Culture, the State of Florida, and the National Endowment for the Arts.

For more information about the Patel Conservatory and Straz Center for the Performing Arts and its upcoming events, visit www.strazcenter.org [strazcenter.org]