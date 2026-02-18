Straz Center's BIPOC Play-Reading Festival Showcases Diverse Voices & Stories March 1

The Straz Center for the Performing Arts is presenting its BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and People of Color) Play-Reading Festival as an integral part of the organization's efforts to be more inclusive and to diversify its artistic offerings.

Fred Johnson, artist in residence at Straz Center, joins us to discuss this important cultural event featuring three compelling plays that will be read by local actors.

The BIPOC Play-Reading Festival is happening on Sunday, March 1 from 10:30am - 2:30pm at Straz Center's TECO Theater. Tickets are free, but reservations are required. For more information, visit StrazCenter.org or call (813) 229-7827.