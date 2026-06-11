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Straz Center’s Sixth Annual Juneteenth Commemoration

Arts Legacy Remix is holding a free event.
Juneteenth COmmemoration | Morning Blend
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Straz Center’s Sixth Annual Juneteenth Commemoration will recognize the importance of Juneteenth, the date when enslaved African Americans in Galveston, Texas learned they had been set free two years after the country’s official abolishment of slavery, with a performance on Monday, June 15 at 7:30 p.m. in the Jaeb Theater.

The final event in this season’s Arts Legacy Remix series, the Juneteenth Commemoration will be comprised of spoken remembrances, writings of historical importance and an original performance of music, poetry and dance created especially for this event. Arts Legacy Remix celebrates the many varied cultures and talented local artists who reside in the Tampa Bay area. Each performance is free of charge and focuses on a different theme. More info at www.StrazCenter.org [strazcenter.org].

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