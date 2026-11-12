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Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Stress-Free Holiday Travel Tips and Deals with a Travel Expert

Winter Travel | Morning Blend
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Whether you’re dreaming of snowy mountain escapes or sun-soaked beaches, winter is a magical time to travel, and it’s also a great time to score a deal. Travel expert Laura Begley Bloom joins the Blend with tips and inspiration for your next getaway.

For more information and ideas on deals, visit priceline.com, gocollette.com, medjet.com, and visitdubai.com.

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Priceline, MedJet, Collette Tours, & Visit Dubai

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Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

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