Stress-Free Holiday Travel Tips and Deals with a Travel Expert

Whether you’re dreaming of snowy mountain escapes or sun-soaked beaches, winter is a magical time to travel, and it’s also a great time to score a deal. Travel expert Laura Begley Bloom joins the Blend with tips and inspiration for your next getaway.

For more information and ideas on deals, visit priceline.com, gocollette.com, medjet.com, and visitdubai.com.

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Priceline, MedJet, Collette Tours, & Visit Dubai