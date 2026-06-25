"Strung" - a new pyschological thriller premiering on Peacock

STRUNG Available On Friday, June 26th on Peacock

In the Peacock Original, STRUNG, a talented violinist takes a prestigious job as a music tutor for the gifted daughter of an influential and enigmatic family. As she becomes entangled in their opulent world, unsettling secrets begin to surface, forcing her to question her safety, her dreams, and even her sanity.

The film stars Chloe Bailey, Lynn Whitfield, Lucien Laviscount, Anna Diop, and Coco Jones.

Malcolm D. Lee is an acclaimed filmmaker, writer, and producer whose body of work includes THE BEST MAN franchise, GIRLS TRIP, NIGHT SCHOOL, and SPACE JAM: A NEW LEGACY, among others. Known for creating culturally resonant, commercially successful films, Lee has built a career defined by both critical acclaim and a devoted global audience. His work has earned numerous honors, including the NAACP Image Award, the AAFCA Award, and recognition from the Critics Choice Association’s Celebration of Black Cinema. In 2025, Lee expanded his storytelling into the literary world with the release of his debut novel, THE BEST MAN: UNFINISHED BUSINESS, the first installment in a planned trilogy that continues the journey of the beloved characters from his iconic film series.

