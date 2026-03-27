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Stuck in the 80's

We talk everything 80's!
Stuck in the 80's | Morning Blend
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"Stuck in the '80s: 20 Years of Conversations with Pop Culture Icons Who Defined a Decade." It's a collection of interviews and behind-the-scenes stories from the Stuck in the '80s podcast, which was born at the Tampa Bay Times. Interviews include such names as Journey's Steve Perry, Huey Lewis, Cheap Trick's Robin Zander, Cyndi Lauper, the original MTV veejays and more.

Steve Spears, author of the Stuck in the '80s book and podcast creator/co-host shares his memories and insights.

The book is available at Back in the Day Books in Dunedin. It's also available on Amazon and other online bookstores. You can find out more about the podcast at www.sit80s.com [sit80s.com].

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Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

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