Student Television Network Brings 3,500 Student Storytellers to Tampa for Its Annual Convention

Student Television Network is empowering the next generation of storytellers, and this past weekend, they took over Tampa.

The nationwide nonprofit hosted its annual convention at the Tampa Convention Center from February 28 through March 3 — drawing 3,500 attendees for four days of competitions, sessions, and student-produced programming across the city.

Sheri Stilson, Executive Director of STN, joined us to discuss the organization and what the convention means for students.

STN serves students in grades 6 through 12 with an interest in film, broadcast journalism, and multimedia, reaching more than 40,000 students nationwide. The organization's mission is to empower future storytellers, operating on the belief that everyone has a voice that deserves to be heard and that storytelling brings people together.

The convention featured more than 1,200 student contest entries filmed across the city, 50 sessions taught by industry professionals, and an exhibition hall with more than 40 sponsors, including Canon, B&H, and Blackmagic Design. Students also took part in an Amazing Race around Tampa on February 27, a CineFest at the historic Tampa Theatre, and 3 student-produced live award shows.

STN is looking to grow its network to reach more students. Those with a passion for media can help by spreading awareness about the organization's mission, connecting STN with industry professionals who can judge or speak at events, sharing resources with grades 6 through 12 media teachers, or donating to the STN scholarship fund.

For more information, to volunteer, judge, or donate, visit StudentTelevision.com or email info@studenttelevision.com.