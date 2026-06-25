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Summer Beauty and Wellness

Limor helps us switch up our beauty routines.
Limor Suss | Morning Blend
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Summer has finally arrived and it's a great time to switch up your wellness routines, so Lifestyle Expert Limor Suss shares some of her favorites!

Olay Super Serum Body Wash [olay.com] & Hand and Body Lotion [olay.com] deliver 5 visible skincare benefits – hydrates, firms, smooths, brightens and evens -- no matter their skin type!

Lanolips Ceramide Milkshake Tinted Lip Balms [lanolips.com] deliver creamy color and dessert-inspired flavor with a high-shine finish and are available in four buildable tints ranging from strawberry to mocha. Infused with lanolin, ceramides, and nourishing butters, it hydrates and repairs dry, chapped lips while giving them a soft, smooth, irresistibly plush feel. Available in four flavors: Strawberry Bubble, Caramel Melt, Raspberry Crumble, and Mocha Choca.

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Limor Media

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Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

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