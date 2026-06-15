Summer Entertaining 101

Summer entertaining season is officially here, and whether you’re hosting a backyard get-together or a casual brunch, it’s all about creating memorable moments with friends. Joining us today is award-winning spirits expert and Luxardo U.S. Brand Ambassador Laura Newman, who’s here to share how you can elevate your cocktails—and your hosting game—all summer long.

For more information, visit luxardo.com

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Luxardo

