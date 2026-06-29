Summer Entertaining, Travel & Beauty Must Haves

Lifestyle Contributor, Jamie O’Donnell, is here with all the latest Summer Entertaining, Travel and Beauty Must Haves for the season!
Maxx Bubbles Disco Ball Bubbler
Available at Walmart or Amazon
Neutrogena Hair Restore Serum
Neutrogena.com, Retailers Nationwide
TIRTIR Sun Bouncy Glow Lip Balm SPF 30
Ulta and Ulta.com
British Colonial Nassau
BritishColonial.com
Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Jamie O + Co.