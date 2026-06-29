Summer Entertaining, Travel & Beauty Must Haves

Lifestyle Contributor, Jamie O’Donnell, is here with all the latest Summer Entertaining, Travel and Beauty Must Haves for the season!

Maxx Bubbles Disco Ball Bubbler

Available at Walmart or Amazon

Neutrogena Hair Restore Serum

Neutrogena.com, Retailers Nationwide

TIRTIR Sun Bouncy Glow Lip Balm SPF 30

Ulta and Ulta.com

British Colonial Nassau

BritishColonial.com

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Jamie O + Co.

