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Summer Entertaining, Travel & Beauty Must Haves

Jamie gives us her favorite destination for summer travel.
Jamie O + Co. | Morning Blend
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Lifestyle Contributor, Jamie O’Donnell, is here with all the latest Summer Entertaining, Travel and Beauty Must Haves for the season!

Maxx Bubbles Disco Ball Bubbler
Available at Walmart or Amazon

Neutrogena Hair Restore Serum
Neutrogena.com, Retailers Nationwide

TIRTIR Sun Bouncy Glow Lip Balm SPF 30
Ulta and Ulta.com

British Colonial Nassau
BritishColonial.com

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Jamie O + Co.

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Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

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