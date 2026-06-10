Summer Fitness Trends: Host of Step It Up with Steph for Easy Summer Workouts

Swimsuit season is here, and social media is filled with “summer body” advice, quick-fix diets, and wellness trends that can leave people feeling overwhelmed instead of motivated.

Nationally recognized Health & Fitness Expert Stephanie Mansour helps you cut through the hype with realistic ways to feel healthier, lighter, and more confident this summer

For more information, visit tipsontv.com

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Secret, Nature Made.

