Summer Fun and Travel

The summer is the perfect time to travel or just have some fun as a family! Lifestyle and parenting expert, Sherri French is here today with great ways to celebrate the summer as a family.

Featured Products:

Get your skin ready

Olay

Available at major retailers nationwide including Walmart, Target, Walgreens, CVS, Family Dollar, and Olay.com

Hit the road for vacation

Visit Anaheim

Visit www.VisitAnaheim.org/100days

Family game time

Melon Mayhem

Shop online at Amazon https://a.co/d/0jd7uyVm, at specialty stores nationwide, or at Lukilab.com

Footwear for the entire family

Foot Locker

You can shop these styles and more at Foot Locker stores and online at FootLocker.com

To find details on all of these great Summer Fun & Travel ideas, head to @momhint on Instagram or TikTok

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Mom Hint

