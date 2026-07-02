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Summer is here! Are you stocked up on all the summer essentials?

Celebrating Summer!
Josh MccBride | Morning Blend
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Summer is here! Are you stocked up on all the summer essentials you need to make it a memorable one? Our friend, Entertainment & Lifestyle Expert Josh McBride is back with us giving us some tips on some summer must haves.

Featured Products

Eucerin Sun Age Defense/Sun Tinted Age Defense- Amazon, CVS, Walmart

Breescape Cooling Sheets- Amazon

Pepperidge Farm Cookies- Amazon, Kroger, Target, and Walmart

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: JMM Consulting

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Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

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