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Summer Survival Guide

We highlight some great actives to keep you cool this summer.
Staying Cool Indoors | Morning Blend
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Tampa Bay Times columnist Stephanie Hayes offers a lighthearted survival guide for enduring Tampa Bay's sweltering summer by embracing indoor entertainment. Rather than fighting the heat, enjoy air-conditioned escapes like catching a movie at Tampa's Sun-Ray Cinema, which features both new releases and classic films, or spending an evening at local karaoke and trivia nights. These are simple, low-pressure activities and fun ways to stay social while avoiding Tampa Bay’s July and August oppressive temperatures.

Stephanie also points out these indoor outings can introduce people to new neighborhoods, local businesses, and fellow residents, making them more than just a way to cool off. Whether it's singing your favorite song, testing your knowledge during themed trivia, or watching a beloved movie on the big screen, Tampa Bay offers plenty of enjoyable ways to beat the heat without venturing far into the summer sun. Some of the best local experiences happen indoors during Florida's hottest months.



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Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

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