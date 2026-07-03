Helping your kids to get excited about working out this summer can have many benefits, including heart health, and stronger bones and muscles. They can even help to prepare kids for competitive school sports. Patrick Mularoni, M.D. shares some guidance on summer workouts for kids.
Posted
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend
Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.
Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@TampaBay28.com