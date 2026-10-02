Suncoast Community Health Centers | Preparing for Flu Season

Flu season prep starts at home, and the medicine cabinet is a great place to begin. Clear out expired or random items like old cough syrup, half-used pain relievers, and allergy pills long past their date, and check expiration labels regularly so you know what's worth keeping and what to toss.

A flu-ready cabinet comes down to a few essentials: a reliable thermometer, fever reducers, tissues, and other basics that help ease common symptoms like fever, aches, and congestion. Having these on hand means families can respond quickly and comfortably when someone starts feeling under the weather.

Flu season typically ramps up in October, and with kids back in school picking up bugs, now is the right time to prepare. If someone in your family does get sick, Suncoast Community Health Centers providers are here to help, so families can get the care they need close to home.

Th appointment number is (813) 653-6100. Patients can also make an appointment directly with the clinic by calling or they can walk in. Uninsured patients can work with our staff to sign up for various programs. If that is not an option, we offer a sliding fee based upon a family’s ability to pay.

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