At Sunda New Asian, AAPI Heritage Month is about creating a full cultural experience, bringing together food, storytelling, and community • This year is especially meaningful as we celebrate alongside the national premiere of FOOD ROOTS, connecting what you see on screen directly to what you taste at the table. •

We’ve curated a special AAPI menu inspired by flavors and traditions explored in the film • Specials available throughout May include:

Kinilaw: pressed tuna, pickled beets, cucumbers, onions, sliced tomato, thai basil, calamansi coconut dressing

Lobster Lumpia: pickled vegetables, bibb lettuce, sweet chili butter

Ohhkoy Fritter: purple sweet potato, carrot, kale, squash, saswasan dipping sauce

Short Rib Kare Kare: braised beef short ribs, achiote peanut sauce, bagoong chili crisp, fresh herbs

Golden Sun: grey goose la poire, calamansi juice, lemon juice, ginger syrup, prosecco topper, garnished with spun sugar

Spirit Free Specialty Cocktail: SUNRISE - yuzu, passionfruit syrup, san pellegrino sparkling blood orange

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