Sunday Funday Essentials: Fall Finds to Make Your Weekend Even Better

Lifestyle and trend expert Gabrielle DiDato is sharing a few must-have finds to make your weekends even better — whether you're watching the game at home or hosting a Sunday Funday with friends and family this fall.

Devil's Grin Texas Gin

First up is Devil's Grin , an award-winning Texas-crafted gin made with 14 botanicals from six continents. It delivers bright citrus, earthy depth, and subtle spice, with a lighter juniper profile than traditional gins — making it a versatile, crowd-friendly spirit for game-day cocktails and football watch parties alike.

Its approachable profile makes it a great pick for gin fans and newcomers alike, including vodka drinkers looking to branch out. Made with Texas-sourced grains and proofed with filtered rainwater, it offers a uniquely local craft experience — all at an accessible $25 price point.

Let's mix up a Devil's Apple Fizz:

Fill a rocks glass with ice. Add 2 oz Devil's Grin Texas Gin, 2 oz apple cider, and ½ oz fresh lemon juice. Stir gently to combine. Top with 2–3 oz ginger beer. Give it one gentle stir to incorporate. Garnish with an apple slice and cinnamon stick.

Optional flair: rim the glass with cinnamon sugar, or add a thin apple fan garnish for extra visual appeal.

To find Devil's Grin Gin near you or purchase online, visit DevilsGrinGin.com . Scan the QR code on your screen to shop.

SaluSpa , the Original Premium Portable Hot Tub, makes it easy to bring the spa experience home — with quick setup, a variety of sizes, and soothing massage features that turn any backyard into a relaxing retreat.

Whether you're hosting friends for the game or winding down after a busy weekend, SaluSpa makes Sunday Funday feel like the ultimate staycation — the perfect place to soak, unwind, and reset at home.

Easy, flexible setup: Ready in minutes, offering a portable alternative to a traditional hot tub

Relaxation and recovery: Soothing massage features help release muscle tension, support post-exercise recovery, and promote overall relaxation

SaluSpa is available at Amazon, BestwayUSA.com, and select retailers. Scan the QR code to shop.

Kinetic Sand Sweet Station

Kinetic Sand Sweet Station puts a sweet new spin on Kinetic Sand play, letting kids crank, mold, roll, and create their own colorful pretend candies and desserts for a fun, hands-on sensory experience. It's a screen-free activity that keeps children creatively engaged — a fun addition to any Sunday Funday, family gathering, or cozy day at home.

Creativity and imaginative play: Encourages kids to dream up and build their own pretend candy creations

Hands-on sensory fun: Molding, rolling, squishing, and slicing Kinetic Sand offers an engaging sensory experience



Find it at Amazon, Target, and Walmart.

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Gabrielle DiDato

