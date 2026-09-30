Sunday Funday Essentials: Fall Finds to Make Your Weekend Even Better

Lifestyle and trend expert Gabrielle DiDato is sharing a few must-have finds to make your weekends even better — whether you're watching the game at home or hosting a Sunday Funday with friends and family this fall.
First up is Devil's Grin, an award-winning Texas-crafted gin made with 14 botanicals from six continents. It delivers bright citrus, earthy depth, and subtle spice, with a lighter juniper profile than traditional gins — making it a versatile, crowd-friendly spirit for game-day cocktails and football watch parties alike.
Its approachable profile makes it a great pick for gin fans and newcomers alike, including vodka drinkers looking to branch out. Made with Texas-sourced grains and proofed with filtered rainwater, it offers a uniquely local craft experience — all at an accessible $25 price point.
Let's mix up a Devil's Apple Fizz:
- Fill a rocks glass with ice.
- Add 2 oz Devil's Grin Texas Gin, 2 oz apple cider, and ½ oz fresh lemon juice.
- Stir gently to combine.
- Top with 2–3 oz ginger beer.
- Give it one gentle stir to incorporate.
- Garnish with an apple slice and cinnamon stick.
Optional flair: rim the glass with cinnamon sugar, or add a thin apple fan garnish for extra visual appeal.
To find Devil's Grin Gin near you or purchase online, visit DevilsGrinGin.com. Scan the QR code on your screen to shop.
SaluSpa, the Original Premium Portable Hot Tub, makes it easy to bring the spa experience home — with quick setup, a variety of sizes, and soothing massage features that turn any backyard into a relaxing retreat.
Whether you're hosting friends for the game or winding down after a busy weekend, SaluSpa makes Sunday Funday feel like the ultimate staycation — the perfect place to soak, unwind, and reset at home.
- Easy, flexible setup: Ready in minutes, offering a portable alternative to a traditional hot tub
- Relaxation and recovery: Soothing massage features help release muscle tension, support post-exercise recovery, and promote overall relaxation
SaluSpa is available at Amazon, BestwayUSA.com, and select retailers. Scan the QR code to shop.
Kinetic Sand Sweet Station puts a sweet new spin on Kinetic Sand play, letting kids crank, mold, roll, and create their own colorful pretend candies and desserts for a fun, hands-on sensory experience. It's a screen-free activity that keeps children creatively engaged — a fun addition to any Sunday Funday, family gathering, or cozy day at home.
- Creativity and imaginative play: Encourages kids to dream up and build their own pretend candy creations
- Hands-on sensory fun: Molding, rolling, squishing, and slicing Kinetic Sand offers an engaging sensory experience
Find it at Amazon, Target, and Walmart.
Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Gabrielle DiDato