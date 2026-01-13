Sunshine City Film Festival Celebrates 10 Years!



The Sunshine City Film Festival is celebrating its 10-Year Anniversary, highlighting independent filmmakers, actors, and creatives from Tampa Bay and around the world.

The festival features special events including film screenings, networking mixers, student films, and the L.I.F.E. (Ladies in Film & Entertainment) Celebration, which honors women making an impact in entertainment.

The festival brings significant cultural and economic value to the Tampa Bay area by supporting local artists, youth filmmakers, and creative entrepreneurship.

Visit sunshinecityfilmfestival.com for tickets. Available online and at select event venues Festival Dates: January 14–19, 2026 Locations Include: • The Dalí Museum – St. Petersburg • Beach Theatre – St. Pete Beach • Greenlight Cinema – St. Petersburg

