Vacations aren’t always about kicking back and doing nothing. One of the latest travel trends is all about getting up and getting moving. You’ve heard of jet setting but this is called “sweat jetting.” Christina Nicholson lives in The Palm Beaches, Florida, and she’s giving us an inside look at how travelers are getting in on the trend and why this destination belongs on your travel wish list.

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