Sweater Weather Staples

Kickoff your fall in style! The cool days have started which means the leaves have started to fall. Lifestyle and parenting contributor Sherri French is here today with the fall staples you’ll want on repeat—from kickoff to the final whistle!

The latest trend for kids

Gem Pets

Purple Diamond Bunny (Rose), Red Ruby Fox (Gardenia), Green Emerald Puppy (Jasmine) & Blue Sapphire Cat (Lilac) - $14.99

· Taps into two big trends at once: cute collectible animals + the gem/crystal-dig craze. Great for ages five and older.

· Each kit includes a gem-themed pet plus four accessories to bejewel — tiara, necklace, and two bracelets.

· The dig itself is the hook: a double-sided digging tool uncovers 10 hidden gems inside a scented, heart-shaped bar of soap.

· Four scented soaps, four characters — built-in collectibility:

o Purple Diamond Bunny — Rose

o Red Ruby Fox — Gardenia

o Green Emerald Puppy — Jasmine

o Blue Sapphire Cat — Lilac

· A little sustainability built in — leftover soap scraps press back together instead of going to waste, good detail for a parent-facing pitch.

· Play-and-display format: kids don't just dig and discard, they decorate and keep the finished piece.

Available at Amazon, specialty stores nationwide, and www.LukiLab.com.

Tailgate Ready

Timber Ridge®

Timber Ridge® SULU™ Director’s Chair $89.99

KANU™ 60L GEAR HAULER $69.99

KANU™ 30L GEAR HAULER $59.99

· Football season means tailgates, sideline Saturdays, and plenty of time cheering outdoors. The SULU™ Director’s Chair from Timber Ridge® makes it easy to bring a great seat along.

· Its premium Duralite™ aluminum frame makes the chair incredibly lightweight at under 8 pounds, yet strong enough to support up to 300 pounds.

· It also has a built-in fold-out side table with a cup holder and device holder, so your drink, phone, and game-day snacks are always within reach.

· It folds compactly for easy transport and storage, making it a great Sweater Weather Staple for tailgates, sporting events, camping, and more.

· Choose from five colorways with matching bags and coolers.

Shop online at www.timberridgeproducts.com.

Use the code MOMHINT for 10% off

Look great this fall

Express

· The weather is cooling down fast and it’s time to get warm and looking good.

· Express is a multichannel apparel brand dedicated to creating confidence and inspiring self-expression.

· Since its launch in 1980, the brand has embraced a design philosophy rooted in modern, confident, and effortless style.

· Whether dressing for work, everyday, or special occasions, Express ensures you look and feel your best, wherever life takes you.

· They have a great lineup of sweaters for men and women this fall including…

Shop online at www.express.com and in select stores nationwide.

The perfect fall accessory

Baggallini

Starting at $100

· Your fall wardrobe isn’t complete without the right bag, and Baggallini just teamed up with supermodel Coco Rocha for its first-ever celebrity collaboration that launched September 17.

· The six-piece capsule pairs Coco’s fashion-forward style with Baggallini’s signature functionality, perfect for refreshing your fall wardrobe.

· The standout Super Bagg was designed for Coco’s busy, on-the-go lifestyle, with dedicated compartments for everything from a laptop and shoes to a water bottle and everyday essentials.

· It’s an easy finishing touch for sweater-weather dressing, with versatile silhouettes and exclusive colorways that pair perfectly with chunky knits, denim and all your favorite fall layers.

Shop online at www.baggallini.com.

To find details on these end Sweater Weather Staples, head to @momhint on

Instagram and TikTok.

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Mom Hint

