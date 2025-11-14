Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Tackling the ACL Tear Epidemic in Youth Athletes

Dr. Trey Remaley of the Florida Orthopaedic Institute and USF explains why ACL injuries are increasing among youth athletes, how serious they can be, and the latest treatment approaches.
ACL injuries among young athletes are on the rise, and so is the risk of re-injury. According to the National ACL Injury Coalition, these injuries have surged by nearly 26% over the past 15 years, with sports like soccer, basketball, lacrosse, and football among the top sports affected.

In this segment, Dr. Trey Remaley of Florida Orthopaedic Institute and the University of South Florida shares how Arthrex’s InternalBrace™ technique is offering a breakthrough solution. ACL has been shown to reduce the risk of ACL retears by up to 80%, helping young athletes return to play with greater confidence and safety.

The InternalBrace technique — also known as suture tape augmentation — uses a high-strength suture tape placed alongside the ACL graft during surgery. It acts like a seat belt, protecting the graft from stretching too far or retearing as the patient returns to sports and activities.

Recent studies have found that adolescent patients who received the InternalBrace technique had an 18% retear rate, compared to 8% in those who did not — an 88% reduction in risk. Another study showed zero graft retears and a 90% return-to-sport rate when the technique was combined with a quadriceps tendon graft.

This technique is part of Arthrex’s commitment to advancing minimally invasive surgical technology and improving outcomes for patients, particularly young athletes facing the physical and emotional challenges of ACL injury and recovery.

Learn more, explore treatment options, and find a doctor near you at ACLTear.com.

