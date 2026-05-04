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Take a Cruise this Summer!

Learn why now is the best time to book a cruise!
Cruise Critic | Morning Blend
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With summer just around the corner, travel is top of mind and families are looking for vacations that offer variety, ease of planning and above all – value. Cruising is increasingly checking all of those boxes.

Editor-in-Chief of Cruise Critic, Colleen McDaniel, joins us with the latest destinations and tops picks on Norwegian Cruise Lines.

This summer, NCL is giving families more reasons than ever to set sail including destination-rich voyages through Europe’s iconic towns; nature-packed itineraries in Alaska; and fun-in-sun cruises to the Caribbean and Bahamas with visits to NCL’s private island in the Bahamas, Great Stirrup Cay, on its newest ship – Norwegian Luna.
 
For more information, visit NCL.com

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Norwegian Cruise Lines

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