Talking About Rays Baseball and Their Success

The Tampa Bay Rays will be playing The World Series in Milwaukee and the Blend chats with former MLB Player, and previous part of the Rays Broadcast Team, Orestes Destrade about his outlook.
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Tampa Bay's Morning Blend
Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.
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