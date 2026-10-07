Talking Interior Design with an Expert

Tampa Bay Interior Designer Audra Samnotra, Founder and Principal Designer of Social Swan Decor, has been named a finalist in the Interior Design Society's 2026 Designer of the Year Awards. Audra submitted three completed residential projects in the powder room, dining room, and outdoor living categories and received first runner-up recognition in the outdoor spaces category at the Interior Design Society's Designer of the Year Awards.
Tampa Bay Interior Designer Audra Samnotra, Founder and Principal Designer of Social Swan Decor, has been named a finalist in the Interior Design Society's 2026 Designer of the Year Awards. Audra submitted three completed residential projects in the powder room, dining room, and outdoor living categories and received first runner-up recognition in the outdoor spaces category at the Interior Design Society's Designer of the Year Awards.
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