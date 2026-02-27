Tampa Bay Buccaneers Celebrate Women in Sports & Business With 2026 She Is Football Weekend

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are shining a spotlight on women in sports and business with their 2026 She is Football Weekend, presented by Jabil.

Kourtney Sanchez, Chief Impact Officer, joins us to share how this two-day event includes a powerful career summit, a 5K on the field at Raymond James Stadium, and a community festival celebrating connection, leadership, and impact.

Career summit features Erin Andrews keynote

The weekend kicks off with the She is Football Career Summit, presented by Fifth Third Bank, on Friday, March 6 at Raymond James Stadium. The summit features opportunities to connect and learn with national female leaders from various industries through mentoring sessions and Signature Speaker panels.

The day concludes with a keynote session from Erin Andrews and a live recording of her podcast "Calm Down with Erin & Charissa," creating a memorable finale to an already powerful day of professional development and networking.

5K on the field and community festival

The weekend concludes Saturday, March 7, with the She is Football 5K Run, Walk & Stroll, with runners of all levels encouraged to participate. Participants will run on the field at Raymond James Stadium before finishing at the team's indoor practice facility — a once-in-a-lifetime experience for sports fans and fitness enthusiasts alike.

The day continues with the She is Football Market & Festival, featuring more than 150 local small businesses curated by Mezzo Market, fitness classes, a kids zone, and more. The She is Football Flag Invitational also takes place on the team's outdoor fields throughout the day.

The 2026 She is Football Weekend takes place Friday, March 6, and Saturday, March 7. For more information and registration, visit Buccaneers.com/SheIsFootball.