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Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

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Tampa Bay Coffee & Art Festival

Check out a weekend of craft, culture and community.
Coffee & Art Festival | Morning Blend
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Coffee and creativity are coming together at the Tampa Bay Coffee & Art Festival, an event highlighting craft coffee, local art and opportunities for entrepreneurs and makers throughout the Tampa Bay community.

The festival will feature much more than a great cup of coffee. Organizers are introducing a new lineup of hands-on “Craftivities,” giving attendees opportunities to get creative themselves. Planned activities include a community mural, pottery wheels, espresso-making workshops, guided art projects, antique typewriters and more.

Use code MORNINGBLEND to save 30% on tickets! Visit tampabaycoffeeandartfestival.com for more information.

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Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

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For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@TampaBay28.com