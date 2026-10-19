Coffee and creativity are coming together at the Tampa Bay Coffee & Art Festival, an event highlighting craft coffee, local art and opportunities for entrepreneurs and makers throughout the Tampa Bay community.

The festival will feature much more than a great cup of coffee. Organizers are introducing a new lineup of hands-on “Craftivities,” giving attendees opportunities to get creative themselves. Planned activities include a community mural, pottery wheels, espresso-making workshops, guided art projects, antique typewriters and more.

Use code MORNINGBLEND to save 30% on tickets! Visit tampabaycoffeeandartfestival.com for more information.