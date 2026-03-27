It's racing season but there are more than thoroughbreds taking the track!

Tampa Bay Downs is hosting a Corgi Derby. Corgis are lightning on little legs with minds of their own which can result in comedic chaos

It all benefits CorgiAid: A caring, volunteer run charity that helps homeless corgis and corgi mixes get funding for medical care to help them find permanent homes.

Tampa Bay Downs Corgi Derby

April 18th @ 6:00pm 11225 Race Track Rd, Tampa, FL 33626 Tickets: $10 on eventbrite.com

More information: https://www.facebook.com/TampaBayCorgiRaces [facebook.com]

