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Tampa Bay Downs is hosting a Corgi Derby!

See the Corgis race!
Corgi Derby | Morning Blend
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It's racing season but there are more than thoroughbreds taking the track!
Tampa Bay Downs is hosting a Corgi Derby. Corgis are lightning on little legs with minds of their own which can result in comedic chaos

It all benefits CorgiAid: A caring, volunteer run charity that helps homeless corgis and corgi mixes get funding for medical care to help them find permanent homes.

Tampa Bay Downs Corgi Derby
April 18th @ 6:00pm 11225 Race Track Rd, Tampa, FL 33626 Tickets: $10 on eventbrite.com

More information: https://www.facebook.com/TampaBayCorgiRaces [facebook.com]

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Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

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