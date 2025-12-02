Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Tampa Bay Festival of Lights and Santa's Village

Over 1 Million Lights shine in this holiday extravaganza at the Hillsborouh County Fairgrounds
The holidays shine brighter than ever at Tampa Bay’s Festival of Lights & Santa’s Village, lighting up the Hillsborough County Fairgrounds with more than 1 million lights from now through December 28. Due to overwhelming popularity, there will be two Paws & Claus Nights, on Thursday, December 4, and Thursday, December 11. Ryan Henning from the Festival of Lights & Matthew Armetta from Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center talk about the event and the work that the Pet Resource Center does.

For more information, visit https://www.hillsboroughcountyfair.com/events/festival-of-lights

