

Tampa Bay Golden Heart Awards shine a light on adults over age 50 who are making a difference in the lives of others every day with their golden hearts! The event supports SAGES Theater in bringing Plays with Purpose to the community for FREE.

Created by seniors for seniors and all nominations are equal no matter the position held by the nominee -- a kind neighbor, CEO of a company, class instructor, family caregiver, or selfless volunteer. Plus, every nominee is celebrated at this event and those who are selected for the category award receive a unique piece of art created by senior artists with dementia.

Nomination deadline is August 10th. Visit sagestheater.org/golden-hearts to fill out a nomination form.

The Tampa Bay Golden Hearts Awards take place on Tuesday, August 19th from 5-7 pm at Aspirations Winery. Ticket link: https://mytbtickets.com/events/2025-tampa-bay-golden-heart-awards-8-19-2025 [mytbtickets.com]