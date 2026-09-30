Tampa Bay Lightning Arena Eats

In advance of the Tampa Bay Lightning 2026-27 season, fans can look forward to a flavorful mix of new and returning food and beverage options, including offerings from new local and regional vendors.

New Executive Chef Casey Ryan is bringing his culinary expertise and fresh perspective to Benchmark International Arena, elevating the hospitality experience with several new food and beverage offerings and locally inspired menu options. Chef Casey comes from Raymond James Stadium and is very familiar with the regional market.

With Design Market and Bolt Express locations (grab & go), fans are getting back to the game faster than ever.

Benchmark International Arena - at Tampa Bay Lightning games.

