Tampa Bay Rays' Postseason Run

The Tampa Bay Rays announced two “Rep the Rays” fan events to kick off the

Rays Postseason run. The Rays clinched their fifth American League East division title in franchise history on Sept. 22 and will host the events in advance of the first American League Division Series game on Oct. 3 at Tropicana Field. This is the Rays 10th trip to the Postseason and first since 2023.

On Tuesday, Sept. 29 at Tropicana Field, fans can attend a Postseason rally from 5-7 p.m. Fans can choose between an in-ballpark experience or a convenient drive-thru option, both offering free Postseason items, including car flags, yard signs, and other giveaways.

Fans who choose to park and enter Tropicana Field can park in Kemper Auto Lot 7 and enter through Gate 1. Inside, fans can meet the Rays mascots, purchase ballpark fare and other concessions, visit the Cownose Clubhouse, enjoy more free entertainment, and shop the Postseason collection at The Bay Republic Team Store.

For an express experience, fans can use the Rep the Rays drive-thru rally in Kemper Auto Lot 6 to get their free Postseason items.

On Thursday, Oct. 1 from 5-7 p.m. at Midtown Tampa, fans can pick up free car flags, yard signs, and other giveaways as well as shop the Postseason merchandise collection at The Bay Republic Team Store pop-up. The merchandise truck will be stationed at Midtown Tampa throughout the Postseason for fans to shop the latest Rays gear.

Both event locations, including the drive-thru option at Tropicana Field, require a free ticket for entry, which can be claimed at RaysBaseball.com/Postseason.

