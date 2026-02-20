Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Tampa Bay Real Estate Expert Ian Anderson Explains Why Now Is Prime Time for Homebuyers

We discuss if now is a good time to buy a house.
Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Fisherman Mortgage Services

They say you've got to strike while the iron is hot, and things are heating up in the Tampa Bay area real estate market. Why might now be the time for home buyers to make a move? What directions are home values and interest rates headed?

Ian Anderson from Fisherman Mortgage Services is joining us to discuss these home-buying trends and explain current market opportunities.

For more information, visit FishermanMortgageServices.com or call 813-400-1013.

