Tampa Bay Sun FC Unveils First Championship Banner March 18 at Women's Empowerment Night Game

Tampa Bay Sun FC is ready to make history again — this time by raising a banner.

The club will celebrate its groundbreaking inaugural championship victory with the official unveiling of its first championship banner on March 18 during Women's Empowerment Night at Suncoast Credit Union Field in downtown Tampa.

Kickoff against Brooklyn FC is at 7:30 p.m., with gates opening at 5:30 p.m. Fans are encouraged to arrive early for the pregame banner unveiling ceremony.

For more information, visit TampaBaySunFC.com.