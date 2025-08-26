Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Tampa Bay Theatre Festival Returns August 29 – 31 with Shows, Workshops & Ticket Deals

With a mission to unite artists and theatre lovers within and beyond the Tampa Bay area, the Tampa Bay Theatre Festival is a weekend full of education and entertainment.
Tampa Bay Theatre Festival | Morning Blend
Posted

The Tampa Bay Theatre Festival (TBTF) is back for another inspiring weekend, uniting artists and theatre lovers from across the region for a celebration of creativity, storytelling, and community.

Founded by Rory Lawrence, the festival combines education and entertainment, providing attendees with the opportunity to hone their craft while enjoying world-class performances.

The Tampa Bay Theatre Festival is happening August 29 - 31 at venues around Tampa. For more information, visit TampaBayTheatreFestival.com.

Festival-goers can save on tickets with exclusive promo codes: use promo15 for “12 Angry Men” to save $15 per ticket, and promo10 for “The Trip” to save $10 per ticket.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@TampaBay28.com