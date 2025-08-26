Tampa Bay Theatre Festival Returns August 29 – 31 with Shows, Workshops & Ticket Deals

The Tampa Bay Theatre Festival (TBTF) is back for another inspiring weekend, uniting artists and theatre lovers from across the region for a celebration of creativity, storytelling, and community.

Founded by Rory Lawrence, the festival combines education and entertainment, providing attendees with the opportunity to hone their craft while enjoying world-class performances.

The Tampa Bay Theatre Festival is happening August 29 - 31 at venues around Tampa. For more information, visit TampaBayTheatreFestival.com.

Festival-goers can save on tickets with exclusive promo codes: use promo15 for “12 Angry Men” to save $15 per ticket, and promo10 for “The Trip” to save $10 per ticket.