Tampa Bay's Morning Blend Hosts Sample Wild New Food at 2026 Florida State Fair

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend hosts Natalie Taylor and Roxanne Wilder headed to the 2026 Florida State Fair to try the new headline-making food options that have fairgoers talking this year.

The duo sampled six creative offerings that showcase how fair food continues to evolve beyond traditional carnival treats.

One standout was America's Birthday Cake Iced Tea, served in a limited-edition collectible jar filled with freshly brewed, sweet birthday cake-flavored iced tea and topped with a festive cupcake, candy, and an American flag.

For those seeking heartier options, the Philly Steak & Cheese Baked Potato delivers a loaded baked potato stuffed with tender Philly steak, melted cheese, sautéed onions, and peppers.

The CinnaMozza Korean Corn Dog puts a sweet twist on the trendy Korean street food, featuring a full mozzarella corn dog rolled in butter and cinnamon sugar.

Sweet tooth cravings get satisfied with the Chocolate Cookie Butter Dream Funnel Cake, which combines fresh-fried chocolate funnel cake with creamy cookie butter, rich chocolate drizzle, and powdered sugar.

The Pierogi Platter brings Eastern European comfort food to the fairgrounds with five buttery potato-and-cheese pierogi served with tangy sauerkraut and a dollop of cool sour cream.

Perhaps the most indulgent creation is the PB&J Funnel Cake Sandwich, featuring two powdered-sugar funnel cakes filled with warm peanut butter and sweet jelly.

The Florida State Fair runs now through February 16. For schedules, events, and tickets, visit FloridaStateFair.com.