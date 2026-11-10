Tampa Bay's Premier Holiday Lighting Company

Ugly Sweater Holiday Lighting is a locally owned Tampa Bay company that takes the hassle out of holiday decorating. Their crew designs, installs, maintains, and removes holiday lighting for homes and businesses, including rooflines, palm trees, landscaping, wreaths, garland, and commercial displays. Lights are leased each season, so homeowners have nothing to buy, store, or untangle, and any bulbs that go out are replaced during the season. Installations start at $1,000, quotes are free, and the install calendar fills up quickly before Thanksgiving. Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend viewers can get $200 off by mentioning the show when they book through November 30, 2026. Visit uglysweaterlights.com or call or text (813) 531-9676. Serving Tampa, St. Pete, Clearwater, Sarasota, and surrounding Tampa Bay communities.

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Ugly Sweater Holiday Lighting