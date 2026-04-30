Tampa Riverfest is This Weekend!

Celebrating 10 Years of Tampa's Riverwalk, Riverfest 2026 takes place May 1-3 in downtown Tampa.

Riverfest is a public, FREE event that is held the first weekend in May each year. The festival spans the entire length of the Riverwalk including several parks and features family-friendly activities and events showcasing Tampa's cultural institutions, local musicians and restaurants.

The festival includes Taste of Riverwalk on Friday night and Taco Fest on Saturday. There is also a full concert series of regional and local bands on the main stage in Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park and a balloon glow at sunset on both nights. Other activities include a wiener dog derby, a lantern parade, yoga, a water ski show and a paddle invasion.

For more information, visit thetampariverwalk.com