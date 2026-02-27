Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa's Pirate Fashions Closes After 16 Years With Grand Auction of One-Of-A-Kind Pirate Treasures

We show you how to get your hands on some incredible pirate gear.
After 16 legendary years serving Tampa's pirate and Gasparilla community, Pirate Fashions is lowering the sails. And there will be a rare chance to claim a piece of true Tampa pirate history.

Tiger Lee, Captain of Pirate Fashions, joins us to talk about their auctions, featuring one-of-a-kind movie costumes, treasure chests, pirate boats, and more.

There's an online auction that goes through today, February 27 at 11pm. Then, an in-store auction on Saturday, February 28 starting at 10am.

For more information, visit PirateFashions.com.

