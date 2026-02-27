Tampa's Pirate Fashions Closes After 16 Years With Grand Auction of One-Of-A-Kind Pirate Treasures

After 16 legendary years serving Tampa's pirate and Gasparilla community, Pirate Fashions is lowering the sails. And there will be a rare chance to claim a piece of true Tampa pirate history.

Tiger Lee, Captain of Pirate Fashions, joins us to talk about their auctions, featuring one-of-a-kind movie costumes, treasure chests, pirate boats, and more.

There's an online auction that goes through today, February 27 at 11pm. Then, an in-store auction on Saturday, February 28 starting at 10am.

For more information, visit PirateFashions.com.