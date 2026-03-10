Tampa's River O' Green

River O' Green, presented by Grow Financial, will transform the Hillsborough River into a dazzling kelly green, along with a parade and a day full of entertainment and food in a celebration packed with Irish pride. Brought to you by the Tampa Downtown Partnership, the one-of-a-kind Florida take on Irish festivities is set for Saturday, March 14, from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park in Tampa’s Downtown. Admission is free. New this year: Explore the Wee Lads Shamrock Shoppes! Shop from a kids market featuring products from local kid-run businesses.

Also new this year: take in a performance by the Irish Color Guard; enjoy a new VIP Experience hosted by Downtown Crawlers; and rock out with the event’s headline musician, Irish singer/songwriter Shane Beirne. Returning favorites include green hard seltzer from Late Start Brewing, a stage with a lineup of Irish dancers and musicians, and the Pet Costume Contest sponsored by The Barrymore Hotel. The Tampa Rough Riders’ signature St. Patrick’s Parade is once again rolling into Downtown Tampa alongside River O’ Green! Starting at 2:00 p.m., the streets will come alive with festive floats, music, and plenty of beads—bringing even more Irish spirit to the celebration.

For more information, visiit TampasDowntown.com